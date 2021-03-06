Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities cut Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.11. 835,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,552. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Constellium by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,470,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

