Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading Down 5.5%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares dropped 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 958,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 834,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Constellium by 307.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 553,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,470,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Constellium by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $2,831,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

