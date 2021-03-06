ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 136.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.38 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

