Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

