Comparing XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL)

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XpresSpa Group and usell.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.32 -$21.22 million N/A N/A usell.com $104.70 million 0.10 -$12.30 million N/A N/A

usell.com has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and usell.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -258.04% -384.80% -71.64% usell.com -18.37% -542.21% -100.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of usell.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XpresSpa Group and usell.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 usell.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

XpresSpa Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.05%. Given XpresSpa Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than usell.com.

Volatility and Risk

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, usell.com has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats usell.com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products. As of January 20, 2021, it provided its services through 45 locations in 23 airports worldwide. XpresSpa Group, Inc., through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc., provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and flu vaccination services under the XpresCheck brand. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About usell.com

usell.com, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. It acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. The company sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Upstream Worldwide, Inc. and changed its name to uSell.com, Inc. in July 2012. uSell.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

