Comparing PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) & StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and StepStone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 9.01% 27.00% 16.89% StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PJT Partners and StepStone Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $717.64 million 2.26 $63.79 million $2.41 28.22 StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of PJT Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of PJT Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PJT Partners and StepStone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00 StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

PJT Partners presently has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.82%. StepStone Group has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Given StepStone Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than PJT Partners.

Summary

PJT Partners beats StepStone Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc., an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on exchanges, recapitalizations, reorganizations, debt repurchases, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and fundraising services for various investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory groups. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

