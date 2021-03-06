Comparing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synacor and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $121.85 million 0.71 -$9.02 million N/A N/A Pinterest $1.14 billion 37.48 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -21.03

Synacor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Risk & Volatility

Synacor has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Synacor and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 4 0 0 2.00 Pinterest 0 9 22 0 2.71

Synacor presently has a consensus target price of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Pinterest has a consensus target price of $75.85, indicating a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Pinterest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Synacor.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -14.55% -21.40% -11.86% Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinterest beats Synacor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc., a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also provides Cloud ID Authentication, a cloud-based identity and access management platform for large enterprises that offers native single sign on, home-based authentication, and device management to reduce login friction and enhance security; Email/Collaboration services, which include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company serves video, internet, and communications providers; device manufactures; media companies; government entities; enterprises; financial institutions; and small and medium sized businesses. It markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

