Comparing First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and People’s United Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 People’s United Financial 0 8 2 0 2.20

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.50%. People’s United Financial has a consensus target price of $14.47, indicating a potential downside of 21.32%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than People’s United Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and People’s United Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.70 $14.24 million $1.47 11.90 People’s United Financial $2.31 billion 3.38 $520.40 million $1.39 13.23

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than People’s United Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and People’s United Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78% People’s United Financial 21.57% 7.30% 0.92%

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. People’s United Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. People’s United Financial pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and People’s United Financial has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. People’s United Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of People’s United Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of People’s United Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, People’s United Financial has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 450 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 602 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

