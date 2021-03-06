Comparing Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Algonquin Power & Utilities and Pampa Energía, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 4 4 0 2.33 Pampa Energía 2 0 1 0 1.67

Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus price target of $16.53, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Pampa Energía has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential downside of 16.61%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Pampa Energía.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Pampa Energía shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pampa Energía has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Pampa Energía’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.62 billion 5.60 $530.88 million $0.63 24.11 Pampa Energía $2.84 billion 0.28 $692.00 million $9.50 1.44

Pampa Energía has higher revenue and earnings than Algonquin Power & Utilities. Pampa Energía is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and Pampa Energía’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 27.73% 7.87% 3.10% Pampa Energía 4.47% 4.40% 1.88%

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Pampa Energía on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with generating capacity of approximately gigawatt; and regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 267,000 electric connections; 369,000 natural gas connections; and 168,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, New York, Arizona, Texas, and the Province of New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed electricity generation capacity of approximately 4,751 megawatts; 3.1 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and Northwestern Greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,981 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; monomer styrene; and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2019, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 135.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 25.8 thousand barrels per day; and operated a network of 90 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. in September 2008. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. was founded in 1945 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

