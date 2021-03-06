Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €44.69 ($52.58).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching €46.25 ($54.41). The company had a trading volume of 1,285,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.36. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52-week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

