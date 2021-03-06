Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

