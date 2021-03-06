Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CUF.UN opened at C$9.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$6.77 and a one year high of C$14.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.02.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 63,800 shares of Cominar REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.83 per share, with a total value of C$499,554.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,013,880.

Cominar REIT Company Profile

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

