Colliers Securities Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.54.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $138.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.13 and a 200-day moving average of $216.95.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $1,159,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $9,243,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,074,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,579,000 after purchasing an additional 212,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,812,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,004,000 after purchasing an additional 420,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,862,000 after purchasing an additional 951,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60,792 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.