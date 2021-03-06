CoinEx Token (CET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.38 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $16.62 million and $1.38 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.76 or 0.00764159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00026673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00043455 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

