Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,374 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,374 ($31.02).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,650 ($34.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 2,339 ($30.56) on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,538 ($33.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,280.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,156.07.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,342 ($30.60) per share, with a total value of £4,051.66 ($5,293.52). Insiders purchased a total of 514 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,951 in the last ninety days.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

