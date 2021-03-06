CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

CMC Materials has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $164.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.88. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $85.26 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

