CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

CMC Materials has increased its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $7.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $164.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $179.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCMP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

