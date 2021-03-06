ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%.

NASDAQ CLPT traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.34. 2,348,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,657. The company has a market cap of $337.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

