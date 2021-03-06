ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 89.3% in February

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the January 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CEM opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 57,690 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.