Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 138,437 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,437 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of SBA Communications worth $92,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $242.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

