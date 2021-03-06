Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Discovery worth $82,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Discovery by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.