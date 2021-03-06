Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 290,235 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $103,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -548.15 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.37.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.