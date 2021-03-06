Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $85,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,361,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after acquiring an additional 82,122 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDY opened at $387.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $413.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

