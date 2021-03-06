Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,818,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,310 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.10% of OneMain worth $135,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

NYSE OMF opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.98%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

