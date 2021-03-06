Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,399,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 94,632 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $126,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

