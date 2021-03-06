Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 10,670 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $138,886.02.

On Friday, February 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $135,159.60.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80.

CVEO traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 78,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $270.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. New Generation Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 840,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVEO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

