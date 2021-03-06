City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Tazim Essani Purchases 2,600 Shares

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) insider Tazim Essani bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, for a total transaction of £13,520 ($17,663.97).

LON:CLIG opened at GBX 490 ($6.40) on Friday. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 264 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 556 ($7.26). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 493.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 433.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is 1.04%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

