Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $163,444.28 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $163,444.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hector Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $135.47 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,326,811,000 after buying an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $81,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.