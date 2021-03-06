Citigroup Begins Coverage on Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of ARCH opened at $49.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 851,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 126,042 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,917,000. Finally, Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,660,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

