CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

Shares of CIR stock remained flat at $$35.08 during midday trading on Friday. 149,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,634. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

