CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.
Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $35.08 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $701.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.
