CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $35.08 on Friday. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $701.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

