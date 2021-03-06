Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CNK opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $928,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 651,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

