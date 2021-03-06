Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CMPR stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cimpress by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cimpress by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cimpress by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

