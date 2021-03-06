Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CMPR stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.
Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cimpress to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.