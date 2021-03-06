CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) and UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Head to Head Analysis

CIIG Merger (NASDAQ:CIIC) and UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CIIG Merger and UPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIIG Merger N/A N/A N/A UPD N/A -13.77% 369.32%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CIIG Merger and UPD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIIG Merger 0 0 1 0 3.00 UPD 0 0 0 0 N/A

CIIG Merger presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.96%. Given CIIG Merger’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CIIG Merger is more favorable than UPD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of CIIG Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of UPD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIIG Merger and UPD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIIG Merger N/A N/A $30,000.00 N/A N/A UPD $10,000.00 1,131.85 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

UPD has higher revenue and earnings than CIIG Merger.

About CIIG Merger

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About UPD

UPD Holding Corp. operates in the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers craft beers under the Record Street brand. It also provides weight loss and weight management products, blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals through stores and doctor offices under the iMetabolic brand. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

