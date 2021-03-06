CIBC Increases Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$122.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$102.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$109.85.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$108.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.39. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$55.76 and a 52 week high of C$108.60. The company has a market cap of C$69.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.7900006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.59%.

In other Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

