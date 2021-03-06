Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $97.53 Average PT from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 38.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 123.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 142,165 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

