CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Trading 1.1% Higher

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $28.97. Approximately 15,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 23,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

