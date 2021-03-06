Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.95

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 1227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

