Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.60 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an ourperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.33.

CHR opened at C$4.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$757.54 million and a P/E ratio of 18.72.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

