China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in February

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,012,800 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the January 28th total of 1,369,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Vanke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF remained flat at $$3.70 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential, retail, and office properties; and other ancillary facilities. The company also provides property management and related services to purchasers and tenants of its own developed residential properties and shopping arcades, as well as to the external property developers; and undertakes construction contracts.

