China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Up 81.3% in February

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the January 28th total of 116,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN CPHI opened at $0.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45. China Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 73,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of China Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

