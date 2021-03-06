Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $109.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

