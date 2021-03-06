Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.70 Million

Brokerages expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post $184.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.71 million. Chegg posted sales of $131.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $789.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $797.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $956.25 million, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,352. Chegg has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,458 shares of company stock valued at $42,131,872. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $113,733,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after acquiring an additional 487,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

