Chardan Capital Increases Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $60.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.36% from the stock’s current price.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,538,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,600,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

