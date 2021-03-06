Chardan Capital Boosts uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $100.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective hoisted by Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 31,499 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $1,153,808.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

