Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Cervus Equipment (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:CSQPF opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Cervus Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

