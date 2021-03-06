Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CFO Purchases $749,611.26 in Stock

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26.

Cerner stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Cerner by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after buying an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,305,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Cerner by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,175,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

