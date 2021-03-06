Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Short Interest Up 47.2% in February

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the January 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,599,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBBT stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Cerebain Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19.
Cerebain Biotech Company Profile
