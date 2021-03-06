Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Short Interest Up 47.2% in February

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the January 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,599,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBBT stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Cerebain Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19.

Cerebain Biotech Company Profile

Cerebain Biotech Corp., a biomedical company, focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its products would include medical device solutions, as well as synthetic drug solutions. The company was formerly known as Discount Dental Materials, Inc and changed its name to Cerebain Biotech Corp.

