Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Up 5.3%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.81. 486,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 514,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCS. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Get Century Communities alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,535,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,278,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,403,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.