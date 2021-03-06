Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Shares Up 5.3%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.93 and last traded at $57.81. 486,968 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 514,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.
Several research firms have issued reports on CCS. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.
In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,535,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,278,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,403,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
