Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $232.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of -2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 1,070.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centogene by 103.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Centogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Centogene by 109.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Centogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

